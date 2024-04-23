Video: Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Leaves For Hyderabad Ahead Of SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he departed for Hyderabad for their next IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers on April 25th (Thursday) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. A video emerged on social media of the right-handed batter donning a maroon T-shirt and a cap.

With the Royal Challengers' IPL 2024 campaign hanging by a thread as they have lost 7 matches out of 8 this year. The SunRisers have already beaten RCB once this year when they hammered 287 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, eventually winning by 25 runs.

Kohli has been under spotlight following the fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the Eden Gardens as a controversial dismissal led him to argue with the on-field umpires. Hence, he was fined 50% of his match fees. The 35-year-old is still the leading run-getter of the tournament with 379 runs in 8 innings, averaging 63.16.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lose by 1 run to the Knight Riders in a high-scoring contest:

With the RCB set 223 to chase, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar struck explosive half-centuries to set a solid foundation. While Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai also made solid contributions, the pair departed at the doorstep of victory.

With 21 required off the final six deliveries, Karn Sharma stunned Mitchell Starc by hitting three maximums. However, the Aussie left-arm speedster held his nerve to bowl the Knight Riders to victory by a run.