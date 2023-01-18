IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill becomes fifth Indian to slam 200 in ODIs, youngest ever to reach the landmark

Opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday created history as he became the youngest batter to score a double hundred in ODIs and the fifth from India to achieve the feat in 50-overs international cricket.

At 23 years and 132 days, Gill snatched the record for the youngest to a double ton from teammate Ishan Kishan, who achieved the feat at 24 years and 145 days in the third ODI against Bangladest at Chattogram in December last year.

Shubman Gill now joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan as the five Indians to score a double century in ODIs.

Highest Individual Score in Hyderabad

Gill also shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record for the highest individual score at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, Tendulkar's 186 not out in 1999 was the previous highest score at this venue and that also came against New Zealand.

Gill ended up with 208 off 149 balls with 19 fours and nine sixes. His knock helped India post 349 for 8 in 50 overs with captain Rohit Sharma's 34 being the next-best score in the home team's effort.

This difference of 174 runs between Gill and Rohit's scores is also the highest difference between the top-scorer and the next-best scorer in an ODI innings.

Fastest Indian to 1,000 ODI Runs

During his innings, Gill also became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs, shattering Virat Kohli's record. He achieved the feat in just 19 innings as compared to Kohli's 24.

Gill is the joint-second fastest to 1000 ODI runs overall along with Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, who's teammate Fakhar Zaman leads the list after scoring 1000 ODI runs in 18 innings.

