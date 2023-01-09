IND vs SL: Venkatesh Prasad livid with team decision to pick Ishan Kishan over Shubman Gill following double century

India and Sri Lanka lock horns in the ODI series beginning in Guwahati on Tuesday. With the return of senior players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, much talk on the preferred pairing to open the Indian innings. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill deputised brilliant for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the recently concluded series against Bangladesh that India lost 2-1. Kishan even went on to smash a double ton in the third and final ODI of that series.

Addressing the press on the eve of the match captain Rohit Sharma confirmed India will be sticking with Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan much to the surrprise of many.

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at the team management over the appalling decision, backing Kishan to retain his place in the side over Shubman Gill. It will be prudent to understand that the skipper will be the other player partnering Gill at the start of the innings.

" Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India's last ODI and in a series where India lost two games. Have all the time in the world for GIll, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton" Prasad said in a tweet.

Gill has been consitent over last year

Rohit Sharma expressed unfortunate regret over Ishan Kishan has being left out of the starting 11 for the clash against Sri Lanka but assured everyone that the youngster is still in the mix and will be given his fair opportunity.

On favouring Gill's selection ahead of Ishan Kishan, Rohit highlighted Gill's consistency over the last year as the reason while at the same time applauding the double century milestone by Kishan.