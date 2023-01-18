IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli's record to become fastest Indian to 1000 ODI runs; Watch his celebration

Shubman Gill carried on from where he left against Sri Lanka as he smashed his third one-day international hundred in the ongoing match against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Gill completed 1,000 runs in ODIs after getting to triple figures to become the fastest Indian batter to reach the landmark. He achieved the feat in just 19 ODI innings to shatter the Indian record held previously by Virat Kohli, who scored 1,000 ODI runs in 24 innings.

Overall, Gill is the joint-second fastest to amass 1,000 ODI runs along with Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who's teammate Fakhar Zaman achieved the feat in 18 innings to set the record.

Second fastest Indian to 3 ODI hundreds

Gill also achieved the record of becoming the second fastest Indian to score three ODI hundreds after Shikhar Dhawan, who reached the landmark in just 17 innings in 50-overs cricket.

This is Gill's second hundred in succession after his 116 in India's 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third ODI in Trivandrum on January 15.

Gill has been in outstanding form in ODIs this year. He's already amassed over 300 runs from four games at an average of over 100 with two hundreds. He was averaging over 70 last year.