Sportvot x FPJ: Punjab Edges Maharashtra In Thrilling 38th Senior National Baseball Championship Final

The 38th Senior National Baseball Championship 2025-26, hosted at Sant Gadge Baba University, Amravati, concluded with a nail-biting Girls’ Final, where Punjab edged past Maharashtra 5-4 in a thrilling five-inning battle to lift the national title.

The game began on an even note with a 0-0 first inning, but Maharashtra broke the deadlock in the second inning, scoring three runs to take an early advantage. Punjab responded in the third inning with one run, while Maharashtra added another, stretching their lead to 4-1. The momentum shifted in the fourth inning, where Punjab staged a remarkable comeback, scoring three runs to level the score 4-4. In the decisive fifth inning, Punjab struck once more while holding Maharashtra scoreless, sealing a 5-4 victory.

Individual brilliance shone through the contest. For Maharashtra, Jyoti Pawar impressed with a crucial hit, while Sakshi added two hits and Samiksha contributed one. On the Punjab side, their catcher emerged as the standout performer, showcasing exceptional defensive skills that played a pivotal role in clinching the championship. Maharashtra’s own catcher Riya also displayed commendable efforts behind the plate.

The gripping finale not only highlighted the high standards of Indian women’s baseball but also underlined the growing competitiveness of the sport, leaving fans with a contest to remember.