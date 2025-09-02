 Sportvot x FPJ: Punjab Edges Maharashtra In Thrilling 38th Senior National Baseball Championship Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Punjab Edges Maharashtra In Thrilling 38th Senior National Baseball Championship Final

Sportvot x FPJ: Punjab Edges Maharashtra In Thrilling 38th Senior National Baseball Championship Final

The 38th Senior National Baseball Championship 2025-26, hosted at Sant Gadge Baba University, Amravati, concluded with a nail-biting Girls’ Final, where Punjab edged past Maharashtra 5-4 in a thrilling five-inning battle to lift the national title.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

The 38th Senior National Baseball Championship 2025-26, hosted at Sant Gadge Baba University, Amravati, concluded with a nail-biting Girls’ Final, where Punjab edged past Maharashtra 5-4 in a thrilling five-inning battle to lift the national title.

The game began on an even note with a 0-0 first inning, but Maharashtra broke the deadlock in the second inning, scoring three runs to take an early advantage. Punjab responded in the third inning with one run, while Maharashtra added another, stretching their lead to 4-1. The momentum shifted in the fourth inning, where Punjab staged a remarkable comeback, scoring three runs to level the score 4-4. In the decisive fifth inning, Punjab struck once more while holding Maharashtra scoreless, sealing a 5-4 victory.

Individual brilliance shone through the contest. For Maharashtra, Jyoti Pawar impressed with a crucial hit, while Sakshi added two hits and Samiksha contributed one. On the Punjab side, their catcher emerged as the standout performer, showcasing exceptional defensive skills that played a pivotal role in clinching the championship. Maharashtra’s own catcher Riya also displayed commendable efforts behind the plate.

The gripping finale not only highlighted the high standards of Indian women’s baseball but also underlined the growing competitiveness of the sport, leaving fans with a contest to remember.

FPJ Shorts
UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video
UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video
Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Chief Anmol Sagar Transfers 74 Employees After Complaints Of Inefficiency
Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Chief Anmol Sagar Transfers 74 Employees After Complaints Of Inefficiency
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Translation Headphone Fumble At SCO Summit Once Again Leaves Putin Laughing – VIDEO
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Translation Headphone Fumble At SCO Summit Once Again Leaves Putin Laughing – VIDEO
Maharashtra News: Vande Bharat Express Sparks Bias Row As Palghar Ignored Despite Higher Railway Revenue; Gujarat’s Navsari Gets Fourth Halt
Maharashtra News: Vande Bharat Express Sparks Bias Row As Palghar Ignored Despite Higher Railway Revenue; Gujarat’s Navsari Gets Fourth Halt

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Punjab Edges Maharashtra In Thrilling 38th Senior National Baseball Championship...

Sportvot x FPJ: Punjab Edges Maharashtra In Thrilling 38th Senior National Baseball Championship...

UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video

UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video

Audacious! Iga Swiatek Pulls Off Stunning Spinning Backhand Drop Volley At US Open 2025; Video

Audacious! Iga Swiatek Pulls Off Stunning Spinning Backhand Drop Volley At US Open 2025; Video

BWF World Championships: Chirag Shetty Vows To Change Colour Of Medal In New Delhi

BWF World Championships: Chirag Shetty Vows To Change Colour Of Medal In New Delhi

WATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark

WATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark