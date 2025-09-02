UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video

Image: Colby Covington/YouTube

UFC star Colby Covington recently took on a $30,000 challenge against Chrogman, a 19-year-old street-fighting streamer, at the UFC Performance Institute and things got intense very quickly.

Chrogman had to survive Covington’s strikes and grappling for a chance to win the money. At first, Covington went easy, but then he started landing hard body shots. One of them was so powerful, it made Chrogman vomit right inside the cage.

That wasn’t the end. Covington gave him another chance: survive one minute on the ground without being submitted. But Covington easily submitted him, not once, but twice, in under a minute.

Even after dominating the challenge, Covington praised Chrogman’s courage. He said, “You’re 19 years old. I’m 37. I’ve been world champion. Train smarter, not harder.”

The video quickly went viral, with fans amazed at how tough UFC fighters really are. It also reminded people that street fighting is very different from professional MMA and Covington is still a force to be reckoned with.

Disturbing Visuals! UFC Legend Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Brutally Assaults Wrestler At Knokx Pro Wrestling Event; Video

Raja Jackson, 25, son of MMA star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has come under fire after a disturbing incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California. A video shows Raja lifting and slamming wrestler Stuart Smith, known as Syko Stu, and landing multiple head punches, leaving him seriously injured.

Initially thought to be part of the show, reports indicate the attack went too far. Syko Stu, a U.S. Army veteran, was hospitalized but is now awake and stable. Rampage Jackson addressed the incident, calling it a “work that went wrong,” and said Raja had a concussion days earlier and was not fit to wrestle. He stressed that he does not condone his son’s actions.

This shocking event has sparked debates about the risks in live wrestling and the fine line between staged entertainment and real violence.