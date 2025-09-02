 UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video

UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video

The video quickly went viral, with fans amazed at how tough UFC fighters really are. It also reminded people that street fighting is very different from professional MMA and Covington is still a force to be reckoned with.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Image: Colby Covington/YouTube

UFC star Colby Covington recently took on a $30,000 challenge against Chrogman, a 19-year-old street-fighting streamer, at the UFC Performance Institute and things got intense very quickly.

Chrogman had to survive Covington’s strikes and grappling for a chance to win the money. At first, Covington went easy, but then he started landing hard body shots. One of them was so powerful, it made Chrogman vomit right inside the cage.

Read Also
Scary Moment! Lone'er Kavanagh Lands Head First On Cage After Brutal Knockout By Charles Johnson At...
article-image
Read Also
UFC 319: Carlos Prates And Lerone Murphy Shock Fans With Spinning Elbow Knockouts In Back-To-Back...
article-image

That wasn’t the end. Covington gave him another chance: survive one minute on the ground without being submitted. But Covington easily submitted him, not once, but twice, in under a minute.

Even after dominating the challenge, Covington praised Chrogman’s courage. He said, “You’re 19 years old. I’m 37. I’ve been world champion. Train smarter, not harder.”

FPJ Shorts
UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video
UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video
Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Chief Anmol Sagar Transfers 74 Employees After Complaints Of Inefficiency
Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Chief Anmol Sagar Transfers 74 Employees After Complaints Of Inefficiency
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Translation Headphone Fumble At SCO Summit Once Again Leaves Putin Laughing – VIDEO
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Translation Headphone Fumble At SCO Summit Once Again Leaves Putin Laughing – VIDEO
Maharashtra News: Vande Bharat Express Sparks Bias Row As Palghar Ignored Despite Higher Railway Revenue; Gujarat’s Navsari Gets Fourth Halt
Maharashtra News: Vande Bharat Express Sparks Bias Row As Palghar Ignored Despite Higher Railway Revenue; Gujarat’s Navsari Gets Fourth Halt

The video quickly went viral, with fans amazed at how tough UFC fighters really are. It also reminded people that street fighting is very different from professional MMA and Covington is still a force to be reckoned with.

Disturbing Visuals! UFC Legend Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Brutally Assaults Wrestler At Knokx Pro Wrestling Event; Video

Raja Jackson, 25, son of MMA star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has come under fire after a disturbing incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California. A video shows Raja lifting and slamming wrestler Stuart Smith, known as Syko Stu, and landing multiple head punches, leaving him seriously injured.

Initially thought to be part of the show, reports indicate the attack went too far. Syko Stu, a U.S. Army veteran, was hospitalized but is now awake and stable. Rampage Jackson addressed the incident, calling it a “work that went wrong,” and said Raja had a concussion days earlier and was not fit to wrestle. He stressed that he does not condone his son’s actions.

This shocking event has sparked debates about the risks in live wrestling and the fine line between staged entertainment and real violence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Punjab Edges Maharashtra In Thrilling 38th Senior National Baseball Championship...

Sportvot x FPJ: Punjab Edges Maharashtra In Thrilling 38th Senior National Baseball Championship...

UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video

UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video

Audacious! Iga Swiatek Pulls Off Stunning Spinning Backhand Drop Volley At US Open 2025; Video

Audacious! Iga Swiatek Pulls Off Stunning Spinning Backhand Drop Volley At US Open 2025; Video

BWF World Championships: Chirag Shetty Vows To Change Colour Of Medal In New Delhi

BWF World Championships: Chirag Shetty Vows To Change Colour Of Medal In New Delhi

WATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark

WATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark