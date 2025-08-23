Scary Moment! Lone'er Kavanagh Lands Head First On Cage After Brutal Knockout By Charles Johnson At UFC Shanghai; Video

Image: Championship Rounds/X

Fight fans at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium witnessed a shocking turnaround as Charles Johnson delivered a devastating knockout blow to Lone’er Kavanagh during their flyweight prelim bout at UFC Shanghai. The knockout came at 4:35 of Round 2, and it was not just the finish, but how it ended, that left spectators stunned.

Kavanagh started strong, showcasing slick boxing skills and sharp footwork. For much of the fight, he looked like the better man, controlling distance, landing clean shots, and staying one step ahead of Johnson. His timing, movement, and calm demeanor had many thinking he was cruising toward a decision win, if not a stoppage himself.

But as often happens in MMA, it only takes one moment to flip the script. Midway through the second round, Johnson began to find his rhythm. After adjusting to Kavanagh’s style, he started landing more frequently and forced his opponent into exchanges. Then came the turning point, a perfectly timed right hook, followed by a flurry of follow-up punches, sent Kavanagh crashing backward.

In a shocking and somewhat scary visual, Kavanagh’s body went limp mid-fall and he landed head-first on the base of the cage, drawing gasps from the crowd. The referee immediately rushed in to wave off the contest, as medics quickly tended to the fallen fighter.

While Johnson celebrated his comeback win, concern lingered for Kavanagh, who had dominated the majority of the fight until the brutal finish. Thankfully, reports later confirmed he was responsive and receiving proper medical attention.

Tensions Flare! Baisangur Susurkaev Pulls Eric Nolan's Head During Heated Face-Off Ahead Of UFC 319 Clash; Video

Tensions flared at the UFC 319 pre-fight face-offs as Baisangur Susurkaev and Eric Nolan nearly came to blows ahead of their Middleweight showdown scheduled for August 17 at the United Center in Chicago. In a dramatic and chaotic moment, Susurkaev aggressively pulled Nolan’s head during their staredown, forcing UFC President Dana White to intervene and separate the fighters.

The intense moment came as the two competitors stepped onto the stage, locked eyes, and closed the distance with little room to breathe. What started as a tense face-off quickly escalated when Susurkaev grabbed Nolan by the back of the head and yanked it toward him, seemingly trying to provoke a physical reaction. The crowd erupted in surprise, while Nolan stood his ground, refusing to retaliate despite the clear provocation.

Dana White, known for his swift responses in such situations, immediately stepped in to restore order, physically separating the two fighters before things could spiral further. Security personnel also moved in to ensure the situation didn’t boil over into a full-blown brawl.

Both fighters have been trading verbal jabs in the buildup to this fight, and the altercation at the weigh-ins only adds fuel to what is already one of the most anticipated middleweight matchups on the card. Susurkaev, a rising force with a reputation for raw aggression, and Nolan, a technically sound and mentally composed fighter, are now heading into their bout with even more animosity and intensity than before.

UFC fans are now eagerly awaiting Sunday night’s showdown, with many expecting the octagon to host more fireworks after Saturday’s explosive face-off. Whether Susurkaev’s psychological tactics will pay off or backfire remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: UFC 319 just got a whole lot more personal.