IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS: Top Performers From Punjab Kings' Record-Chase In Match 42

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 27, 2024
Openers Phil Salt (75) and Sunil Narine came out in all blazing guns against PBKS as they formed 138-run partnership in 10.2 overs
Credits: Twitter
Venkatesh Iyer contributed to KKR innings with 39 off 23 balls at a strike rate of 169.57
Credits: Twitter
Skipper Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a cameo knock of 28 off 10 balls at a strike rate of 280 to help KKR post a total of 261/6, their second highest in IPL
Credits: Twitter
Harshal Patel received Purple Cap from Phil Salt as he leads the chart of the leading wicket-takers in IPL 2024, with 14 wickets in nine matches
Credits: Twitter
Chasing a hefty 262-run target, Openers Prabhsimran and Jonny Bairstow provided a great to PBKS in their run-chase. The former scored 54 off 20 balls
Credits: Twitter
Rilee Rossouw chipped in with 26 off 16 balls while stitching a crucial 85-run stand with 85-run stand with Bairstow for the 2nd wicket
Credits: IPL website
Jonny Bairstow registered his first century of the IPL season, scoring an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls at a strike rate of 225.00
Credits: Twitter
Shashank Singh played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 68 off 28 balls and formed a 84-run stand with Jonny Bairstow to achieve the hefty target of 262
Credits: Twitter
Shashank Singh hit a run to help Punjab Kings complete record run-chase in the history of T20 cricket
Credits: IPL website