 ‘Police Ko Koi Khareed Nahin Sakta’: Fans Troll RCB For Releasing ‘DSP’ Mohammed Siraj Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have retained only three players ahead of the mega auction.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

With October 31, 2024 being the deadline for the IPL franchises to submit their retention list, all of them have done so. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have pulled off a bit of a surprise, having retained only Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, and Rajat Patidar. With the franchise not keeping their long-standing fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, netizens have come up with DSP memes, pertaining to how a cop can't be bought at any price.

article-image

It had emerged earlier this month that the Hyderabad-born fast bowler had taken charge as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) reporting to the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana. Announcing the same, Telangana Police unveiled the news on X and had written:

"Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has been appointed as Telangana's DSP, honoring his cricket achievements and dedication to the state. He will continue his cricket career while inspiring many with his new role."

Siraj started his IPL career with the SunRisers Hyderabad and joined the Bengaluru-based franchise in the 2018 edition. In overall IPL matches, the 30-year-old has picked up 93 scalps in as many matches at 30.34 apiece. However, it could also be possible that RCB buys him at a lower price in the mega auction.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from RCB's retentions list:

