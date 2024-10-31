 IPL 2025 Retention: How Much Money Does Delhi Capitals Have For Mega Auction After Releasing Rishabh Pant?
According to report the talks between DC's ownership group and Pant broke down

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Image: X

Rishabh Pant is no longer part of Delhi Capitals team. That is what the report is being reported ahead of the IPL 2025 retention event. According to Espncricinfo, Pant will be available for the IPL 2025 mega auction after being let go by DC.

The report further states that the talks between DC's ownership group and Pant broke down and the franchise decided to retain the spin pair of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs and uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel. Following the move we check out on the money left with the Cpaiatals left to spend during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

How much money does Delhi Capitals have to spend at IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

With three capped and one uncapped retentions, DC's purse will be depleted by at least 47 crore (18+14+11+ 4) and they will have 73 crore to build their squad at the auction.

DC will also have two RTM card options and it will be interesting to see if they decide to use one and buy back Pant who has been the face of the franchise since 2016 and became their captain in 2022. 

Rishabh Pant's IPL career

Back in 2021, Pant made history by becoming the fifth-youngest captain in the IPL when he was handed the interim capacity by the capitals. The franchise retained him in the leadership position which lasted until 2024 season. The wicketkeeper batsman did not play last season of IPL due to injury.

Speaking about his records, Pant led DC in 44 matches from 2021 to 2024 (barring 2023 after his car crash) of which they won 24 and lost 19. As captain, Pant scored 1205 runs while averaging 35.44 - almost identical to his overall IPL average of 35.31 - at a strike rate of 143.96, only slightly worse than his IPL strike rate of 148.93.

