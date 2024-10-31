IPL 2025 Retention: Details About When & Where To Catch The Event Online And On TV

Image: X

The day has finally arrived when fans will get to know about the player retentions for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The retention will set the base for all the 10 IPL teams in reshaping team rosters during the mega auction.

The IPL teams can retain six players through retentions or by using the right-to-match cards in the mega auction. Overall an IPL team can have a maximum of five capped players (Indian and overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped (Indian) players.

Prominent Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer are at the center of the discussion. Last season, Rohit handed the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians to Hardik Pandya, raising questions about his future role.

Rishabh Pant is also reportedly set to be released by Delhi Capitals with Chennai Super Kings keeping an eye on him as a captaincy propesct for years to come. Shreyas Iyer who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to title last season is also likely to be released by the franchisee with Delhi Capitals looking to bring him to lead the team in place of Pant. As the time gets closer fans are getting more and more excited to see the retention list.

When and Where to watch IPL 2025 Retention event

When will the IPL 2025 Retentions take place?

The IPL 2025 Retentions will take place on Thursday, 4 PM IST.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the IPL 2025 Retentions?

You can watch the IPL 2025 retentions live on TV on Star Sports network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 Retentions?

The IPL 2025 Retentions will be streamed live on JioCinema.