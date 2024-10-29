 IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Visits RSPG House, Likely To Be LSG's First Formal Signing Ahead Of Mega Auction, Claims Report
IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Visits RSPG House, Likely To Be LSG's First Formal Signing Ahead Of Mega Auction, Claims Report

Nicholas Pooran has been with the Lucknow Super Giants since the 2023 IPL edition.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Nicholas Pooran. | Credits: Twitter

West Indian and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Nicholas Pooran has become only the second cricketer to visit the RPSG house on the Judges Court Road in Kolkata, as reported by Cricbuzz. According to the reputed news portal, Pooran is likely to be the first formal signing for the franchise ahead of IPL 2025.

article-image

According to Cricbuzz, the destructive left-handed batter was in the Kolkata office of the RPSG group on Tuesday to meet LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka. The southpaw is set to be the franchise's formal retention ahead of the 2025 edition and has commanded a price of ₹18 crore. With the SunRisers Hyderabad releasing him, the Super Giants went for Pooran, bagging him for a jaw-dropping price of ₹16 crore.

"Pooran is committed to LSG, possesses a winning mindset, thinks deep and above all he is adaptable to the batting order and any match situation," an LSG official commented, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Nicholas Pooran was the second-highest run-getter for LSG in the season:

Meanwhile, Pooran finished the 2024 season with 499 runs in 14 matches, averaging 62.37 alongside a strike rate of 178.21. The 29-year-old is likely to be among the five retained players by the franchise along with Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan.

The Super Giants will go in with a price of ₹69 crore in the mega auction and have shelled out ₹51 crore out of a permitted salary cap of 120 on the five aforementioned retentions.

