 'Hope He Will Confirm Before...': CSK CEO Breaks Silence On MS Dhoni's Future As Player Ahead Of IPL 2025
MS Dhoni hasn't yet confirmed whether he would feature in IPL 2025 as a player for CSK, the team which he successfully led for over a decade and lifted 5 titles along the way.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings management is hoping for MS Dhoni to play one more season for the franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season but the former captain is yet to take a call on his future plans.

Retention deadline approaching fast

The franchise has to submit its list of retained players by the end of this month therefore, they need some clarity from MSD on his availability.

"We have still no confirmation from him, though we will like him to continue playing for us. Hope he will confirm before 31st (October)," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNCricinfo.

Dhoni likely to play 1 more season

The 42-year-old is likely to take a call depending on his fitness and desire to play again. Dhoni retired from all cricket in 2020 but has continued to play in the IPL for CSK.

He showed good form in the limited opportunities he got to bat last season after demoting himself down the order. From the 14 T20s he played, Dhoni amassed 161 runs at an average of 53.67, hitting 14 fours and 13 sixes.

Retention rules & fees

If he is retained by CSK, then Dhoni will pocket ₹4 crore as an uncapped player. The IPL Governing Council recently changed the retention rules and it is being speculated that the BCCI did this to fit in Dhoni into the mix as a player.

IPL franchises can now retain up to 6 players before next year's mega auction, as opposed to the previous limit of 4.

