Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen wearing the Indian Army Mask as a video of the same went viral on social media on October 18, Friday. In the video surfaced on social media, the retired Indian cricketer was sitting beside his car driver as Viral Bhayani shared the video of the same.

The 42-year-old is one of the handful of sportsmen in India to hold a rank in the Indian Army. Dhoni holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in the Territorial section as the Indian Army presented to him in 2011. The veteran retired from international cricket in 2020 after playing 90 Tests, 98 T20Is, and 350 ODIs.

Having made his international debut in 2004, the keeper-batter has etched himself as one of the most popular Indian cricketers. He is the only captain to win all three white-ball ICC trophies as he lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007, 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan provides update on MS Dhoni's IPL 2025 availability:

With retired cricketers and those not having played international cricket in the last five years falling in the uncapped players' category, Dhoni is also likely to be one. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that they haven't had any discussions as of now with the keeper-batter and explained, as quoted by ABP News:

"We are not sure at this stage. We might not even use it for MS Dhoni. It’s still too early to comment on this because we haven’t had discussions with him. Dhoni was in the US and we haven’t had discussions yet. Now I am travelling this week, so there is a possibility of some discussions in the coming week. So there could be some clarity then. We are hopeful of him playing but it’s a call Dhoni will himself make."