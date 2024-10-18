 Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he continues to play in the IPL.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen wearing the Indian Army Mask as a video of the same went viral on social media on October 18, Friday. In the video surfaced on social media, the retired Indian cricketer was sitting beside his car driver as Viral Bhayani shared the video of the same.

Read Also
'The One & Only Our Thala': Aalim Hakim Shares Pictures Of MS Dhoni's New Hairstyle
article-image

The 42-year-old is one of the handful of sportsmen in India to hold a rank in the Indian Army. Dhoni holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in the Territorial section as the Indian Army presented to him in 2011. The veteran retired from international cricket in 2020 after playing 90 Tests, 98 T20Is, and 350 ODIs.

Having made his international debut in 2004, the keeper-batter has etched himself as one of the most popular Indian cricketers. He is the only captain to win all three white-ball ICC trophies as he lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007, 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan provides update on MS Dhoni's IPL 2025 availability:

FPJ Shorts
Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car
Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car
Rajasthan: 10 RSS Workers Injured In 'Knife Attack' During Religious Event In Jaipur Temple
Rajasthan: 10 RSS Workers Injured In 'Knife Attack' During Religious Event In Jaipur Temple
Salman Khan Shoots For Bigg Boss 18 With 60+ Guards Amid Lawrence Bishnoi’s Death Threats
Salman Khan Shoots For Bigg Boss 18 With 60+ Guards Amid Lawrence Bishnoi’s Death Threats
Karnataka Govt May Introduce 1-2% Transaction Fee On Zomato, Swiggy, And Others To Fund Gig Worker Welfare: Report
Karnataka Govt May Introduce 1-2% Transaction Fee On Zomato, Swiggy, And Others To Fund Gig Worker Welfare: Report

With retired cricketers and those not having played international cricket in the last five years falling in the uncapped players' category, Dhoni is also likely to be one. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that they haven't had any discussions as of now with the keeper-batter and explained, as quoted by ABP News:

"We are not sure at this stage. We might not even use it for MS Dhoni. It’s still too early to comment on this because we haven’t had discussions with him. Dhoni was in the US and we haven’t had discussions yet. Now I am travelling this week, so there is a possibility of some discussions in the coming week. So there could be some clarity then. We are hopeful of him playing but it’s a call Dhoni will himself make."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Looks Shattered As Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket On Final Ball Of...

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Looks Shattered As Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket On Final Ball Of...

'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At...

'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At...

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Becomes 4th Indian Batter To Cross 9000 Test Runs

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Becomes 4th Indian Batter To Cross 9000 Test Runs

Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left...

Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left...