'The One & Only Our Thala': Aalim Hakim Shares New Hairstyle Of MS Dhoni

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni flaunted his new hairstyle as renowned stylist Aalim Hakim shared pictures of the same on his official Instagram handle. Hakim shared multiple photos on Instagram, with Dhoni wearing shades and posing with his new hairstyle. He wrote the caption, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The One & Only Our Thala."
MS Dhoni had retired from international cricket in 2020, but continues to play in the IPL.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 12:54 PM IST