Chennai Super Kings Tease IPL 2025 Retentions With Cryptic Post 'Ones You Seek Is Seeking You' Featuring Helicopter, Sword And Kiwi Fruit

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings have teased IPL 2025 retentions ahead of the upcoming mega auctions. In a cryptic post, CSK asked their fans to vote for players that they would like to see retained. The tweet had emojis of the helicopter, the fruit kiwi and rocket, helicopter which drops hint towards the likes of MS Dhoni, Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana being the likely retention. They also wrote' The Ones You Seek is Seeking You!'

Fans took to social media and predicted Chennai Super Kings deadline day retention

Dhoni had earlier hinted at his participation in IPL 2025, claiming that he wishes to enjoy his playing days for how much it is left. During a promotional event for Rigi he remarked, as quoted by The Times of India

He said, "I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. In our childhood, we used to go out to play at 4pm and enjoy the game. But when you play professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy cricket, just like a game. It's not easy. The emotions are there, commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years."

How will Dhoni's retention benefit CSK?

With franchise player retention lists due by October 31 all eyes will be on Dhoni’s future in the squad. A new rule which has been reintroduced this year allows players who retired from international cricket more than five years ago to be classified as uncapped. This may allow CSK to retain Dhoni in a strategic way that benefits both the team and its captain. Dhoni, now 43, handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad last season and adopted a new batting role, often coming in lower in the order.