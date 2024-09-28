IPL New Rules EXPLAINED: 5 Retentions Per Team, ₹120 Crore Purse And 1 Right-To-Match; Announcement Soon

The Indian Premier League is set to witness some key changes ahead of the next season in 2025 as the Governing Council is going to announce the new rules of the competition on Sunday.

According to reports, the IPL GC has agreed the franchise owners' request to increase the number of retentions per team to 5.

Each franchise will have ₹75 crore for the retentions while the total purse will be ₹120 crore. They will be allowed to used 1 Right-To-Match card at the next mega-auction.

Breakup of 5 Retentions:

1st Retention - ₹18cr

2nd Retention - ₹14cr

3rd Retention - ₹11cr

4th Retention - ₹18cr

5th Retention - ₹14cr

The IPL is set to make these announcements official on Sunday after their 93rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru.

IPL players to get richer from next season

The increase in the number of retentions to 5 will allow a team like the Chennai Super Kings to possibly retain former captain MS Dhoni for one more season, if he wishes to continue playing for the five-time IPL-winning franchise. Earlier, each team was allowed to retain 4 players before the auction.

Meanwhile, the IPL players are set to get richer from the next season as the BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a massive hike in the match fees. Every player will now get ₹7.5 lakh per match and will have the chance to collect ₹1.05 crore in a season if he plays all the league matches.

And this will be in addition to their contracted amount. The BCCI has asked the franchises to allocate ₹12.06 crore as match fees for the entire IPL season, starting next year.