IPL 2025: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Massive Hike In Match Fees, Players To Earn ₹7.5 Lakh Per Game

IPL 2024 Trophy | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced a massive increase in match fees for the players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Every cricketer in the IPL will now get ₹7.5 lakh per match and can earn up to ₹1.05 crore if he plays all the league matches in a season. This will be in addition to their contracted amount.

Big boost for youngsters

The BCCI has asked the franchises to allocate ₹12.06 crore as match fees for the entire IPL season, starting next year. This will prove more beneficial for the young and uncapped Indian players who don't earn as much as the top stars of the league but are important members of their teams.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount.

"Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!" Shah tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Agendas of BCCI's AGM

Additionally, the AGM will confirm the inclusion of a representative from the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) into the IPL Governing Council.

Other matters to be addressed include the selection of two members from the General Body and the appointment of various sub-committees, such as the Cricket Committee. The approval of the annual budget for the 2024-25 season will also be on the agenda.

The AGM will further review the report submitted by the board’s internal committee, which was established under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.