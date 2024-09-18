 Ex-BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly Files Complaint Against YouTuber For 'Bullying, Abusive' Remarks Against Him
The accused, Mrinmoy Das, abused Sourav Ganguly over his statements made on the recent woman doctor's rape and murder case in Kolkata.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Sourav Ganguly | Credits: Twitter

Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has lodged a complaint against a YouTuber for demeaning the former BCCI president and using abusive language against him in one of his videos on social media.

The accused, Mrinmoy Das, allegedly used Ganguly's pictures, videos and statements made on the recent woman doctor's rape and murder case in Kolkata.

Ganguly's secy files online complaint

Das abused Dada in his rant and also questioned the need for a biopic on Sourav Ganguly when he is still alive. His secretary Taniya Bhattacharya has now filed an online complaint in the cybercrime department of Kolkata police against Das.

"This individual has posted a video on a social media platform that targets Sourav Ganguly, using abusive language and making derogatory remarks, which are harmful to his reputation.

"The content of the video constitutes not only an attack on Mr. Sourav Ganguly but also violates the dignity and respect that every individual is entitled to," the complaint read.

article-image

Severe backlash on Dada's comment

Ganguly had been criticised for his comment on the horrific incident which took place on August 8 at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

"Such things could happen anywhere. Incidentally, the tragedy happened within a hospital. Hence it is necessary to maintain proper precautionary arrangements everywhere," he said but later clarified that his statement was misinterpreted by the media and all those slamming him for his insensitive take in the serious matter.

Ganguly held a candlelight protest in the city last month along with his wife Dona and daughter Sana to demand justice for the 22-year-old victim.

