Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sourav Ganguly Joins Candlelight Protest Along with Daughter Sana; Video

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly along with his daughter Sana took part in the protest against the rape-murder case of doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ganguly has demanded the strictest punishment for the culprits and even changed his display pictures on social media to black in solidarity with the deceased victim and her grieving family.

As the father-daughter duo lit candles at the protest site, fellow protesters sang Rabindranath Tagore’s “Aguner Poroshmoni” as a mark of solidarity.

Speaking to reporters, Sana said, “We want justice, this has to stop. Every day we hear about some rape case and we feel bad that this is happening even in 2024 and this has to stop.”

Dona Ganguly, wife of Sourav Ganguly who was also a part of the protest said, “We are protesting against rape. We need a safe society. Rape needs to stop.”

Kolkata horrific rape-urder case: CBI examines vehicle of hospital's ex-principal, grills driver Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detectives on Wednesday conducted technical tests on the vehicle used by the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with their probe into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the medical establishment, an officer said.They also questioned the driver of the vehicle that Ghosh was using as the principal of the RGKMCH, he said.

The body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.The Calcutta High Court later handed over the investigation to the CBI.