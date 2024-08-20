Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Sourav & Dona Ganguly To Hit The Streets Of Kolkata In Protest, Seeking Justice For Victim

Indian cricket legend and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will hit the streets of Kolkata in protest on August 21 to seek justice in the rape and murder case of a female doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Dada has been vocal about the topic ever since it triggered an outrage throughout the country.

Dada wants strict action

Ganguly has demanded the strictest punishment for the culprit and even changed his displace pictures on social media to black in solidarity for the deceased victim and her grieving family.

"I have said it earlier also, it's a terrible thing. Now the CBI, police are investigating the matter. It's very shameful what has happened," Ganguly had said to reporters.

Dona Ganguly to join Sourav

The former India cricket captain will walk on a street in the city along with his wife Dona along with thousands of other protesters on Wednesday.

The situation has turned quite tense in Kolkata with violent protests and clashes between police and locals taking place in several parts.

The on-strike medical community has been on the streets since following the August 9 rape and murder of the young trainee. The case has highlighted issues of women's safety and the need for stringent measures to prevent such heinous crimes in the country.

The horror story

The doctor, a young female medical trainee, was found dead under circumstances that pointed to both rape and murder. The incident has ignited public anger, with protests being organised by various groups, including medical professionals and the general public, demanding justice for the victim.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also called for a 24-hour nationwide strike to protest the incident and to demand swift action against the perpetrators.