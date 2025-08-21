Fans Trend 'India Needs Captain Rohit' After Reports Emerge About Shreyas Iyer Becoming ODI Skipper

Rohit Sharma | File Pic

Rohit Sharma's ODI future is the talk of the town, with reports emerging that the Australia series is likely to be his last in a blue jersey. While there is no confirmation about the same, a report has emerged that Shreyas Iyer is being looked at as the future leader in the ODI format.

Dainik Jagran report has stated that the BCCI are looking at Shreyas Iyer as captain, considering the 2027 ODI World Cup. Iyer has been impressive with his leadership qualities by leading KKR to the IPL title in 2024. During the 2025 season he led Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish.However, fans have taken to social media to show their support towards Rohit to continue as ODI skipper by starting a trend 'India Needs Captain Rohit'.

Fans back Rohit to continue captaining India

Rohit Sharma's leadership record for Team India

Rohit Sharma's leadership has been nothing short of exceptional in ICC matches. He boasts an incredible winning streak, securing victory in 23 out of his last 24 ICC games. These stats highlight his consistent ability to deliver under high-pressure scenarios.

The Mumbai cricketer has been one of the world's best batters in white-ball cricket since he was moved to the top order to open the batting in 2013. Under his leadership, India won the T20 World Cup last year and the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Rohit became only the sixth captain in cricket history to win multiple ICC trophies. The five others in this exclusive group are Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni, Daren Sammy, and Pat Cummins.

The Team India skipper's ODI career saw him feature in 273 matches and score 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76, with 32 centuries and 58 half-centuries. His three double centuries in ODIs made him one of the best batters of this format.