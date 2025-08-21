 What Is Bronco Test? Team India Players Set To Enhance Fitness Levels By Using Cutting Edge Training Method
The new test has been introduced after the fitness levels of a couple of fast bowlers were not found to the mark during the recent five-Test series in England, while only pacer Mohammed Siraj played in every match.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Image: BCCI/X

In a major move to boost players' fitness, the Indian cricket team has introduced the rugby-centric Bronco Test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This new regimen is designed to improve aerobic capacity, endurance, and overall match readiness, particularly for fast bowlers, who will now focus more on running than solely gym-based workouts.

According to The Indian Express report, the suggestion came from the Indian team’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux, with head coach Gautam Gambhir also on the same page. The new test has been introduced after the fitness levels of a couple of fast bowlers were not found to the mark during the recent five-Test series in England, while only pacer Mohammed Siraj played in every match.

As per the report, Some of the top players have already taken the Bronco Test at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

What’s the Bronco Test?

In the Bronco Test, a player starts off with a 20-metre shuttle run, followed by a 40m one and a 60m run, which constitutes one set. A player is required to do five such sets, which adds up to 1,200 meters without taking a break. The Indian players have been asked to complete the Bronco Test in six minutes.

Yo Yo Test & 2km Time trial

Alongside the Bronco Test, Indian cricketers continue to undergo the Yo-Yo Test and the 2-kilometre time trial. In the 2-km time trial, the benchmark for fast bowlers was 8 minutes and 15 seconds. For batsmen, wicket-keepers and spinners, it was 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

The Yo-Yo-Test involves running between markers placed 20 meters apart, at increasing speeds, with a 10-second break between each 40-metre run. The minimum Yo-Yo level for the Indian team was set at 17.1.

Who is Adrian le Roux?

Adrian le Roux have previously served as strength and conditioning coach for the Indian team from 2002 to 2003. He has had stints with Cricket South Africa and IPL franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, Le Roux brings a wealth of experience in modern sports science.

