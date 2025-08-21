 BCCI Considering Shreyas Iyer To Replace Rohit Sharma As Team India's New ODI Skipper: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI Considering Shreyas Iyer To Replace Rohit Sharma As Team India's New ODI Skipper: Report

BCCI Considering Shreyas Iyer To Replace Rohit Sharma As Team India's New ODI Skipper: Report

Iyer is being viewed as the long-term option to lead India in the 50-over format, possibly till the 2027 World Cup. According to the report, the concerned people will talk to Rohit and Virat and tell them the future strategy.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:28 AM IST
article-image
Image: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Rohit Sharma's ODI future is still under a cloud despite reports emerging that the upcoming Australia series will be the final chapter of his cricket career. With BCCI looking at the future, there are questions about who would be the next in line to take over the captaincy from the T20 World Cup-winning skipper.

Recently, during the Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar dropped a major hint about Shubman Gill being the likely candidate to lead the team in all three formats in the future. However latest report emerged that Shreyas Iyer is likely to be the next in line to become ODI skipper.

Recently, Iyer was not picked for the Asia Cup 2025, which left everyone baffled. However, a report by Dainik Jagran indicates that Iyer is being viewed as the long-term option to lead India in the 50-over format, possibly till the 2027 World Cup. According to the report, the concerned people will talk to Rohit and Virat and tell them the future strategy.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: Shreyas Iyer Lost Out On Spot Perhaps Due To Team Management's Left-Right Strategy At...
article-image

Why is Shreyas Iyer being considered as the next ODI skipper by BCCI

FPJ Shorts
Qutub Minar Shines In Yellow And Blue Ukrainian Flag Colours To Mark Ukraine's Independence Day - VIDEO
Qutub Minar Shines In Yellow And Blue Ukrainian Flag Colours To Mark Ukraine's Independence Day - VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Seize 51.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹10.3 Lakh, Arrest 2 Individuals During Routine Patrol; Case Registered Under NDPS Act
Mumbai Crime: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Seize 51.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹10.3 Lakh, Arrest 2 Individuals During Routine Patrol; Case Registered Under NDPS Act
Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Veena Nagar Society's 37-Year-Old Conveyance Plea, Cites ‘Hopeless Delay’
Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Veena Nagar Society's 37-Year-Old Conveyance Plea, Cites ‘Hopeless Delay’
Caught On CCTV: Iron Streetlight Pole Falls On School Student In Vasai
Caught On CCTV: Iron Streetlight Pole Falls On School Student In Vasai

Shreyas Iyer, in the past, has shown his leadership qualities by leading KKR to the IPL title in 2025 and then leading the Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish during last season. His recent performances, particularly in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, have also strengthened his case.

The 30-year-old played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign, scoring 243 runs across five matches with consistent knocks of 15, 56, 79, 45 and 48.

Having already scored 2845 runs in 70 ODIs at an average of 48.22 with five centuries, Iyer’s credentials as a dependable batter are well established.

Read Also
Video: Shreyas Iyer Spotted Stepping Out Of A Cafe In Mumbai Amid Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Fans Feel...
article-image

Why was Shubman Gill not in contention for ODI captaincy?

Shubman Gill, is unlikely to take up the ODI leadership role despite having served as ODI vice-captain recently and boasting an impressive record in the format.

According to the report, BCCI is focused towards managing his workload more carefully. Gill has already been burdened with significant leadership duties, having recently led India in the Test format and was named vice captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

BCCI sources explained that making one player captain across all formats is not a feasible option in the current cricketing calendar. With tours and tournaments packed throughout the year, the mental and physical demands on a three-format captain would be enormous.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Visuals! Poonch Cricketer Fareed Khan Tragically Passes Away In Terrible Road Accident;...

Shocking Visuals! Poonch Cricketer Fareed Khan Tragically Passes Away In Terrible Road Accident;...

WATCH: Statues Of Sunil Gavaskar & Sharad Pawar Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium As MCA Launches Sharad...

WATCH: Statues Of Sunil Gavaskar & Sharad Pawar Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium As MCA Launches Sharad...

Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana Wins Bangalore 10's Rugby Tournament

Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana Wins Bangalore 10's Rugby Tournament

Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Talking To Himself In Frustation After Al Nassr Loses Saudi Super Cup Final...

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Talking To Himself In Frustation After Al Nassr Loses Saudi Super Cup Final...