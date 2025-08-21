BCCI Considering Shreyas Iyer To Replace Rohit Sharma As Team India's New ODI Skipper: Report

Image: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Rohit Sharma's ODI future is still under a cloud despite reports emerging that the upcoming Australia series will be the final chapter of his cricket career. With BCCI looking at the future, there are questions about who would be the next in line to take over the captaincy from the T20 World Cup-winning skipper.

Recently, during the Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar dropped a major hint about Shubman Gill being the likely candidate to lead the team in all three formats in the future. However latest report emerged that Shreyas Iyer is likely to be the next in line to become ODI skipper.

Recently, Iyer was not picked for the Asia Cup 2025, which left everyone baffled. However, a report by Dainik Jagran indicates that Iyer is being viewed as the long-term option to lead India in the 50-over format, possibly till the 2027 World Cup. According to the report, the concerned people will talk to Rohit and Virat and tell them the future strategy.

Why is Shreyas Iyer being considered as the next ODI skipper by BCCI

Shreyas Iyer, in the past, has shown his leadership qualities by leading KKR to the IPL title in 2025 and then leading the Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish during last season. His recent performances, particularly in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, have also strengthened his case.

The 30-year-old played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign, scoring 243 runs across five matches with consistent knocks of 15, 56, 79, 45 and 48.

Having already scored 2845 runs in 70 ODIs at an average of 48.22 with five centuries, Iyer’s credentials as a dependable batter are well established.

Why was Shubman Gill not in contention for ODI captaincy?

Shubman Gill, is unlikely to take up the ODI leadership role despite having served as ODI vice-captain recently and boasting an impressive record in the format.

According to the report, BCCI is focused towards managing his workload more carefully. Gill has already been burdened with significant leadership duties, having recently led India in the Test format and was named vice captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

BCCI sources explained that making one player captain across all formats is not a feasible option in the current cricketing calendar. With tours and tournaments packed throughout the year, the mental and physical demands on a three-format captain would be enormous.