Why Did Lionel Messi Sit Out Of Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL Leagues Cup Quarterfinal Match?

Inter Miami advanced to the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup after defeating Tigres UANL on Thursday. However, the Major League Soccer team were without their talisman Lionel Messi, who missed the match.

Why did Lionel Messi miss Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL Leagues Cup Quarterfinal Match?

According to an ESPN report, Lionel Messi sat out of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup quarterfinal win over Tigres due to an ongoing "minor" muscle injury. Messi had picked up the injury during the Leagues Cup group game against Necaxa on August 2, when he exited the pitch in the 11th minute. The captain then missed two consecutive matches against Pumas UNAM and Orlando City SC.

Recently, the forward came on as a second-half substitute against the LA Galaxy, where he recorded one goal and one assist in 45 minutes of play. However, head coach Javier Mascherano later confirmed that Messi exited the match against the Galaxy not 100 per cent comfortable.

During the press conference ahead of the match against Tigres, Mascherano revealed,"Leo didn't train with the group; he trained separately. It was a bit like the same situation I described the other day after the [Galaxy] game, when he felt uncomfortable during those 45 minutes he played,"

Luis Suarez's brace guides Inter Miami to victory

Veteran Uruguay striker Suarez was the difference as Inter kept alive its hopes of regaining the title it won in 2023, during Messi’s first season in MLS. Inter Miami took the lead in the 20th minute when Javier Aquino slid to intercept a cross, and the ball hit his left arm in the area. The referee awarded the penalty and the 38-year-old Suarez converted.

Inter coach Javier Mascherano was sent off at halftime, receiving a red card for heated protestations to officials after injury time dragged on past what had been indicated. Tigres grabbed its equaliser in the 67th minute, Angel Correa slipping between two defenders and beating Miami keeper Oscar Ustari.

Another handball by Aquino in the 87th minute, confirmed by VAR, gave Miami another penalty, and Suarez converted again, this time going to the left as goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman dived in the opposite direction.

Inter Miami then held onto the lead and advance to the next round as it looks to regain the title it won in 2023, during Messi’s first season in MLS.