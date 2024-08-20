Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Sourav Ganguly Blacks Out Social Media Profile Pics In Solidarity After Row 'Over Stray' Incident Remark

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday changed the profile pictures of his social media handles to a back dot, joining the bandwagon of celebrities to do the same and show solidarity towards the victim of the horrific rape and murder at the RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata last week.

The former BCCI president blacked out his display pictures on X and Instagram with the hashtag #NewProfilePic.

This comes after Ganguly received a lot of flak for a remark he made during an interview with reporters who had asked him about his views on the shocking incident in the City of Joy.

"It's very unfortunate. There should be strict action against it. It's terrible. I don't think it is appropriate to judge safety issues based on a stray incident. It is just one of the incidents. Such accidents happen in all parts of the world but this has to be strictly dealt with," Dada had said few days back.

He later clarified that some people probably misunderstood his comments.

"I said that last Sunday, I don't know how it was construed or interpreted. I have said it earlier also, it's a terrible thing. Now the CBI, police are investigating the matter. It's very shameful what has happened," Ganguly had said to reporters.

The horror story

The ghastly rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor took place on August 9, and has led to widespread outrage and protests across Kolkata and India.

The doctor, a young female medical trainee, was found dead under circumstances that pointed to both rape and murder. The incident has ignited public anger, with protests being organised by various groups, including medical professionals and the general public, demanding justice for the victim.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also called for a 24-hour nationwide strike to protest the incident and to demand swift action against the perpetrators.