'Don't Know How It Was Construed': Sourav Ganguly Responds To Bengali Actress' Remark Over Ex-Indian Skipper's Statement On Kolkata Rape Case

Ex-Indian captain and left-handed batter Sourav Ganguly expressed his surprise at how his comments on the Kolkata rape case have been misinterpreted. The former BCCI President stressed that he demands strong punishment for the perpetrator or perpetrators, so that such crimes stop for once and for all in the country.

The body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, Friday in the seminar hall of a government-run hospital and college named RG Kar Medical college. The woman was a second-year student belonging to the chest medicine department and was on duty the previous (Thursday) night.

“It was just a stray incident.”

~ says Sourav Ganguly about #KolkataDoctor gangrape and murder.

The woman's father had issued a statement, claiming to be baffled by the doctors trying to delay the investigation. Reacting to the incident, Ganguly stated, as quoted by Indiablooms.com:

"It's very unfortunate. There should be strict action against it. It's terrible. I don't think it is appropriate to judge safety issues based on a stray incident. It is just one of the incidents. Such accidents happen in all parts of the world but this has to be strictly dealt with."

"You are calling this a stray incident?" - Sreelekha Mitra hits out at Sourav Ganguly

Actress Sreelekha Mitra hit back at the 52-year-old, claiming that it's inappropriate for influential people like him to make such comments.

"I am really sad Sourav that you let down the same people who put you on a pedestal and called you Maharaj for your cricket and the popularity of your Dadagiri (TV show). And you are calling this a stray incident?"

Responding to Mitra's comment, Ganguly said:

"I don't know how it was construed and interpreted. It was a terrible thing. I want strict punishment for the culprits so that people don't think of committing such crimes ever again. Punishment has to be very severe."

With doctors and hospitals staging protests in various parts of the country, the 113-Test veteran reckons health care and medical services are equally critical.

"Protest and all is fine but people need medical services too. Doctor community is very important for people on an emergency basis."