‘Every Woman Deserves Better’: Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To Kolkata Rape-Murder Case With Hard-Hitting Message On I-Day

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah strongly reacted to the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata with a hard-hitting message on Independence Day on August 15, Thursday.

The gangrape and murder of a junior trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent the entire into shock and outrage, prompting calls for justice for the victim as well as stricter measures to protect women across the country.

Many took to their social media and expressed their wrath over the shocking incident and urged the authorities to take stern action against the prepretators. Jasprit Bumrah joined the chorus of voices condemning the heinous crime that took place in Kolkata.

Bumrah shared the Instagram post of the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on his story, which reads, "Don't tell women to change their path - change the terrain. Every woman deserves better."

The rape and doctor of a junior doctor, who was on night duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, grabbed the national headlines and also gained international attention. The junior doctor was found dead in semi-nude in the hospital's seminar hall, where she was resting during her night duty. As per the initial investigations, it was clear that the victim was raped and murdered by someone who had access to the hospital premises.

Kolkata Police has arrested the accused Sanjoy Roy in connection with rape and murder of junior doctor trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Shockingly, the seminar hall where the incident took place was vandalized on the pretext of renovation, which raised the question that the evidence might have been tampered with to cover up the crime.

Over the last few days, there has been massive protest took place on the streets of Kolkata over the tragic murder and rape of a junior doctor, with demonstrators demanding justice and accountability for the heinous crime.