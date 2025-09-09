WWE RAW: Jey Uso Spears LA Knight, Leaves Brother Jimmy Stunned; Video

Image: WWE/X

In the closing seconds of the WWE Raw broadcast from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on September 8, saw the tenuous partnership between Jey Uso and LA Knight collapsed. The broadcast concluded with The Usos standing tall and a clear message delivered after a wild main event brawl in which both heroes and villains took to the ring before Jey flattened Knight with a spear.

The turn concluded a crazy sequence that started following the main event of the show, in which a Death Valley Driver caused LA Knight to fall to Bronson Reed. Jimmy Uso ran into Knight after a post-match attack by Reed and Bron Breakker, but the two powerhouses soon overtook him. Jey Uso then appeared and was able to remove the heels from the ring.

All three presented a unified front against The Vision for a brief moment. Knight even helped Jimmy get back up after the fight as a show of respect. Jey returned the gesture with a sudden, vicious spear, then merely glanced at his brother to make sure their reunion was final. As Knight lay still, the Milwaukee audience threw Jey a barrage of jeers and his trademark "Yeet" chants as the performance came to an end.

Are Usos unified once again?

The violent exclamation point of The Usos' official reunion, which occurred during the first hour of the same show, is the startling attack on Knight. Jimmy and Jey officially re-established themselves as a team as they made their way through the crowd together for the first time in months.

One of WWE's most illustrious teams is back with the reformation of The Usos. Eight tag team title reigns and the longest men's tag team championship run in the company's history holding the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for 622 days in a row are among their many accomplishments.