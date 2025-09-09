Hardik Pandya Flaunts ₹20 crore Richard Mille RM 27-04 Watch Which Costs More Than Asia Cup Prize Money; Check Details

Image: ACC/X

It was luxury overload during Team India's practice session as Hardik Pandya was snapped flaunting his Richard Mille RM 27-04 watch. The ultra-exclusive timepiece, created in collaboration with tennis legend Rafael Nadal, is valued at an eye-watering cost of ₹20 crore. The accessory is a rare one since it is one of only 50 ever made.

The cost of the watch is eight times more than the reported prize money of ₹2.6 crore paid for the winners of the Asia Cup. The exact prize money for the tournament hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Back in February this year, Hardik Pandya had grabbed eyeballs wearing the Richard Mille RM 27-02, valued at around ₹7 crore, during a match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav is ready to lead the charge for India in Dubai

The 17th edition of the continental tournament will be contested in the T20 format, given its proximity to the T20 World Cup 2026. A total of eight teams competing in the tournament have been divided into two groups. Group A comprises of Oman, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and India. On the other hand, Group B comprises of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan follows on September 14 at the same venue, before India wraps up the group stage against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India enters the competition with an impressive legacy, having lifted the Asia Cup a record eight times, the most by any team in the tournament’s history.