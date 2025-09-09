 Premier League 2025/26: Who Is Ange Postecoglou? Meet Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach
Premier League 2025/26: Who Is Ange Postecoglou? Meet Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach

Premier League 2025/26: Who Is Ange Postecoglou? Meet Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach

Forest fans can expect a manager who is unafraid to take risks, deeply focused on structure, and passionate about identity not just in tactics, but in the culture he builds around his team. If his past is any indication, Ange Postecoglou may well be the leader to guide Nottingham Forest into a new era of ambition and achievement.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Image: Eurofoot/ X

Nottingham Forest have reportedly appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach, marking a bold and ambitious new chapter for the Premier League club. The contract now fully approved by lawyers on both sides will see the Australian manager take charge at the City Ground until June 2027. Postecoglou is set to join the club after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked on Tuesday morning.

For many English football fans, the name Ange Postecoglou is a respected figure known for his attacking philosophy, transformative leadership, and proven track record across continents.

article-image
Born in Greece and raised in Australia, Postecoglou first made his mark in the A-League, winning multiple domestic titles with Brisbane Roar. His innovative tactics and commitment to an aggressive, possession-based style earned him admiration and success, including an unbeaten streak that still stands as one of the league’s finest.

He went on to manage the Australian national team, guiding the Socceroos to victory in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup and securing qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After leaving the international scene, Postecoglou ventured to Japan, where he led Yokohama F. Marinos to the J-League title in 2019.

His most high-profile role came in 2021 when he took over Scottish giants Celtic. Despite early doubts, he quickly won over critics by reviving the club with dynamic football and securing a domestic double in his first season, followed by a historic treble in his second. His ability to rebuild squads, instill belief, and develop young players became trademarks of his management style.

Ange Postecoglou's new journey in the Premier League

Ange who earlier coached Tottenham Hotspur, was sacked despite delivering the first trophy for the club (Europa League) with Thomas Frank replacing him. Now, Postecoglou steps into the Premier League spotlight with Nottingham Forest, a club steeped in tradition but eager to secure long-term stability and growth at the top level. His arrival signals a fresh start, one driven by bold football and clear vision.

