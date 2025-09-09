 Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Details
Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan recently participated in a tri-series involving the UAE and Pakistan, while Hong Kong sealed its place in the Asia Cup via the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024.

Updated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Image: Hong Kongs cricket/Afghanistan cricket Board/X

Afghanistan's match against Hong Kong kicks off the Asia Cup 2025 today, September 9. Afghanistan has a fantastic chance to begin the campaign with a victory and would be delighted to play Hong Kong in the opening match. The team recently participated in a tri-series involving UAE and Pakistan. The Rashid Khan-led team advanced to the final before losing to Pakistan.

However, in the league stage, the team did defeat Pakistan. Afghanistan will be particularly concerned by the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who endured a rough week in the recently concluded tri-series

Hong Kong sealed their place in the Asia Cup via the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. The associate side is making its third appearance in the tournament. They are not burdened by expectations but will probably have a very difficult time pulling off an upset against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details

What time is the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while play will get underway at 8:00 PM.

Which stadium will host the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Which OTT platform will live-stream stream Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?

The live streaming of the Asia Cup opener will be available on the SonyLiv App and Website.

Afghanistan and Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 squad

Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

