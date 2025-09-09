 Is Rohit Sharma Unwell? Team India ODI Skipper's Visit To Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai Raises Concern
Is Rohit Sharma Unwell? Team India ODI Skipper's Visit To Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai Raises Concern

The reason for Rohit's hospital visit has not been confirmed. The right-hander opener had recently completed his mandatory fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Image: X

A video of India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma went viral where he is seen paying late-night visit to Kokilaben hospital on Monday, September 8, The visit has raised concerns about his health among fans. The reason for Rohit's hospital visit has not been confirmed. The right-hander opener had recently completed his mandatory fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The 38-year-old who last played in IPL 2025 has retired from Test and T20I format and has expressed desire to play the 2027 ODI World Cup before Test tour of England . Rohit averaged a decent 40.58 for his 4301 runs in 67 Tests. He retired from the Test format in May, a year after calling it quits from T20 Internationals, having led India to the T20 World Cup title.

Will Rohit Sharma play against Australia?

The three-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on October 19, is when Rohit Sharma is expected to make his comeback. The Australia tour will be crucial for the Mumbai cricketer. Although there is no assurance of his being selected. The Hitman is aiming for a spot in the World Cup 2027 squad and is ready to perform whenever opportunity arises in order to demonstrate their form and fitness for the World Cup.

Speakign about his captaincy, speculations are rife that Shubman Gill will lead the Indian cricket team in Australia. With Rohit's future uncertain, the rumours are doing rounds that the BCCI is seeing Shubman Gill as the potential candidate to replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain. Gill also replaced Rohit as Test captain, and made an immediate impact, scoring over 700 runs on the England tour where India drew the series 2-2.

