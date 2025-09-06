Rohit Ask Fans To Stop Chanting 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' Inside Ganpati Pandal, Video

Image: X

Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma, is currently enjoying time off with his family in Mumbai. The 38-year-old cricket legend was recently spotted seeking blessings at a Ganpati Puja celebration in the city.

In a video going viral on the internet from Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai, Rohit can be seen requesting fans with folded fans not to chant 'Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma'. Rohit fans chant “Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma" to celebrate his legacy and stardom, but in the latest clip, Rohit can be seen asking them not to do so.

On Friday,September 5th a video emerged of the cricketer going down on his knees and taking Ganpati blessings. The crowd can be seen gathering around Rohit's Range Rover car to get his autograph on bats and books. while the cricketer waved at them while leaving the pandal.

Rohit Sharma's career

Although Rohit has no immediate plans after retiring from Test and T20 cricket, the veteran batsman may play three one-day matches for India A against Australia A later this month before heading to Australia for an ODI series in November.

Rohit, who has amassed over 11,000 runs in ODI cricket, last played for India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand in Dubai. He was the top scorer in the match, playing a crucial role in India’s third Champions Trophy win in 27 years.

Over his illustrious 18-year career, Rohit has represented India in 499 international matches across formats. If he features in the upcoming away series against Australia, he will become only the fifth Indian cricketer to play 500 or more international matches — joining the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar (664), Virat Kohli (550), MS Dhoni (535), and Rahul Dravid (504).