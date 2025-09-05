 Watch: Rohit Sharma Goes Down On Knees To Take Lord Ganesha's Blessings, Fans Shout 'Mumbai Cha Raja'
Rohit Sharma is currently away from cricket but could be back on the field soon. The Team India ODI skipper may play three one-day matches for India A against Australia A later this month before heading to Australia for an ODI series in November.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 08:39 AM IST
Image: X

A video of Rohit Sharma seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at a Ganpati Pandal in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The cricketer can be seen going down on his knees and taking the blessings. In another video, the crowd can be seen gathering around Rohit's Range Rover car to get his autograph on bats and books. They can be even heard shouting 'Mumbai Chara Raja Rohit Sharma' while the cricketer waved at them while leaving the pandal.

Will Rohit Sharma feature in Australia series?

Rohit Sharma last played cricket during the IPL 2025. Although Rohit has no immediate plans after retiring from Test and T20 cricket, the veteran batsman may play three one-day matches for India A against Australia A later this month before heading to Australia for an ODI series in November.

On Sunday, August 31, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Rohit passed the preseason fitness test. Since he couldn't play cricket in June, July, or August, he concentrated on getting fit and passed the fitness test.

Recently Financial express shared details about Rohit Sharma's weight transformation. From nearly 95 kg, his weight has reportedly dropped to about 75 kg in just a few months.As per the report, he had to cut down on carbs, fried snacks, and calorie-rich meals. 

Will Rohit Sharma feature in ODI World Cup?

With the exception of ICC events, Rohit has retired from T20Is and Tests and is only available for ODIs, which are now regarded as a secondary format to both T20Is and Tests. The last time Rohit played for India was during the Champions Trophy this year, which India won after a 12-year hiatus.

While India nurtures the next generation of ODI stars, retaining experienced player like Rohit ensures stability and leadership on the field. By strategically combining youthful talent with seasoned campaigners, India could remain a formidable force in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

