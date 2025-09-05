'New Me'! Hardik Pandya Reveals New Hairstyle Before Team India Begins Asia Cup 2025 Campaign

Image: Hardik Pandya/X

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted sporting a new look before the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9. In addition to getting his hair cut, he had it coloured. The colour of Hardik's hair is sandy blonde. The Indian all-rounder himself posted pictures of his new appearance on his Instagram handle with the caption 'New Me'.

Hardik Pandya will play a crucial role for Team India in the 2025 Asia Cup. Being the senior player in the team, he will not only have to score runs in the lower middle order but also chip in with wickets.

Hardik Pandya returns to international cricket

Hardik last played for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where India won the title after beating New Zealand in the summit clash. Before that, he also played the five-match T20I series against England at home.

The all-rounder then led the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where the five-time champions reached Qualifier 2. In the knockout game, the side was defeated by Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings.

Hardik has played 94 ODIs, 114 T20Is and 11 Tests for India so far. In the shortest format, he has scored 1812 runs at an average of 27.87 and a strike rate of 141.67. With the ball in hand, he has scalped 94 wickets with his best figures being 4/16.

New Team India looks to defend title

The Indian team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will play its first match in the tournament against UAE on September 10. After this, India will face its arch-rival Pakistan on September 14. On September 18, India will face Oman in its last match of the group stage.

The Indian team’s lineup has undergone significant changes for the Asia Cup 2025. Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from T20 International cricket. New batsmen like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have been included in the team to replace them.