'Everyone Has Stopped Abusing Me': Sourav Ganguly Reminds Who Made Rohit Sharma Captain After India's T20 WC Win

Sourav Ganguly and Team India | Credits: Twitter

Ex-BCCI President and Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly has hit back at critics after Rohit Sharma's success as captain. Fondly known as the Prince Of Kolkata, Ganguly observed how people have stopped abusing him after Rohit Sharma won the T20 World Cup for India last month as captain.

Following the Men in Blue's group-stage exit from T20 World Cup 2021, Ganguly had reportedly backed Rohit as captain to replace Virat Kohli. Before the tournament, Kohli said he will step down as the T20I skipper, but claimed in an explosive press conference that he was unwillingly removed as captain of the ODI side. Rohit eventually came into the helm of all three formats.

🇮🇳, this is for 𝐘𝐎𝐔. pic.twitter.com/DSxE2gzgfw — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 5, 2024

Speaking to Ajkaal, the 52-year-old claimed:

"When I handed Rohit Sharma the captaincy of the Indian team, everyone criticised me. Now that India has won the T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, everyone has stopped abusing me for it. In fact, I think everyone has forgotten that it was I who appointed him as the captain of the Indian team."

Sourav Ganguly in fray to become Delhi Capitals' coach:

Meanwhile, Ganguly is now in the fray to take over as the coach of the Delhi Capitals, which has parted ways with Ricky Ponting. The franchise officially confirmed on Saturday by posting a lengthy emotional note on Instagram.

The Capitals last reached the playoffs in the 2021 edition and were inconsistent this year, registering 7 wins in 14 matches and finishing 6th in the points table.