'I've Been In That Position Before': India Skipper Rohit Sharma Hesitates To Pick His Winner Between Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic At Wimbledon Final; VIDEO

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hesitated to pick his winner between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon 2024 Final. Rohit was in attendance for the semifinal match between the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev at the Centre Court of the Wimbledon.

Spainish star Alcaraz continued his fine Wimbledon-run as he advanced to the second successive final with a four-set win against Medvedev of Russia at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament. Later in the day, the seven-time champion Novak Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti of Italian in three straight sets to advance to the 10th Wimbledon Final of his illustrious career.

Speaking on Star Sports, Rohit Sharma revealed that he is a big tennis fan and that being in London gave him a good opportunity to watch the semifinals. Team India skipper refused to pick his winner of Wimbledon Final, citing his past experiences where people pick their names and sides.

"I'm a big tennis fan. Since I was in London, it was a good opportunity for me to catch up on the semifinals and I was lucky enough to get in there to watch an exciting game." Rohit said.

"It's going to be Alcaraz and Djokovic that's my guess. I'm not going to say who is going to win but I would say may the best player win. I don't want to pick sides because I myself have been in that position before where people are picking names or sides. So, I would say may the best player win." he added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will take on each other in the Wimbledon Final for the second time on the trot. Last year, Alcaraz endured a tough battle against Serbian tennis star to clinch his maiden Wimbledon triumph and second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open in 2022.

Djokovic will be aiming for his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon Triumph, while Alcaraz will look to his defend his crown to add fourth Major title to his trophy cabinet.

Rohit Sharma to be rested for the Sri Lanka ODI series

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to return to action any time soon as he is likely to be rested from the ODI series against Sri Lanka. After the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will travel to Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting on July 26.

Rohit announced his retirement from the T20Is after leading Team India to a T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados as he wanted to end his career in the shortest format on high. Since the India skipper retired from T20Is, he won't be play in the T20s against Sri Lanka. Rohit is likely to remain unavailable for the ODI series.

Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli is too likely to be rested from the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Rohit and Kohli are expected to return to the action for the three-match Test series against Bangladesh in September.