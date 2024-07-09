 'Have A Goooood Night': Novak Djokovic Hits Back At Crowd For Disrespecting Him During Wimbledon 2024 Match; Video
Novak Djokovic made it to his 60th Grand Slam quarter-final by defeating Holger Rune.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Novak Djokovic. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic mocked the crowd, who he accused of disrespecting him during his fourth-round match of the ongoing Wimbledon 2024 tournament. During a post-match interview, Djokovic launched a rant against the public for consistently trying to throw him off his game by chanting for his opponent Holger Rune.

Even as the environment grew hostile against Djokovic, the veteran Tennis star wrapped up a convincing 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Rune to progress into an astonishing 60th Grand Slam quarter-final. After his victory over Rune, the 37-year-old reportedly played violin for his daughter Tara.

Meanwhile, Djokovic bid a long good night to the fans in his post-match interview, claiming:

"To all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a goooooood night! Goooooood night! Goooooood night!"

"I know all the tricks" - Novak Djokovic

With the interviewer suspecting that Djokovic might have misheard the chants as Rune for boos, the 24-time Grand Slam winner stated that he knows all the tricks and has played in more belligerent atmosphere than this. He added:

"I don't accept that, no, no, no. I know there they were cheering for Rune but that's an excuse to also boo. Listen, I've been on the tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works. It's fine. It's fine. I focus on respectful people that have respect that paid the ticket to come and watch tonight and love tennis and appreciate the players and the effort they put in. I have played in much more hostile environments. Trust me, you guys, you guys can't touch me."

Djokovic made it to the finals of Wimbledon 2023, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

