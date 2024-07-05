Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Resists Jacob Fearnley Test To Advance To Round 3 Of Men's Singles

Novak Djokovic | Twitter

Multiple-time winner Novak Djokovic was not at his best on Thursday at Wimbledon, but he found a way to reach the men's singles third round after surviving a tough encounter against British wildcard Jacob Fearnley.

The Serbian 24-time Grand Slam winner went through three hours of gruelling play to overcome a free-hitting display from a resilient Fearnley to earn a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 win.

While Djokovic went through four sets, 14th seed Ben Shelton survived in five sets for the second consecutive match at Wimbledon, battling past qualifier Lloyd Harris 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(10-7) in a gripping three-hour, 14-minute encounter.

"This match potentially deserved to get into the fifth... but I'm very glad it didn't" 😅@DjokerNole was full of praise for opponent Jacob Fearnley, who was brilliant in his debut on Centre Court#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EKHu3g4Cpz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

In front of a capacity crowd on Centre Court - which was cheering loudly for Brit Fearnley - Djokovic was on course for a straight-sets win when he broke the 22-year-old's serve mid-way through the third set. However, Fearnley roared back to win the set, overpowering the second seed to gain a foothold.

With the pressure rising, Djokovic responded in the fourth set, increasing his intensity and gaining the crucial break in the 11th game to triumph in the pair’s first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting.

Read Also Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Breezes Past Vit Kopriva In Grand Slam Return

Djokovic shows no sign of discomfort with his knee

The 37-year-old arrived in London last week having undergone knee surgery in June. Djokovic has shown little sign of discomfort through his opening two matches at Wimbledon, where he beat Czech Vit Kopriva for the loss of just five games in the first round.

Djokovic, who has won 15 of the 16 matches he has played against wild cards at majors, holds a 32-1 record against players at their home Slams, with his only defeat coming against Scot Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final in 2013.

The 24-time major champion is chasing his eighth Wimbledon title and will next face Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Australian Alexei Popyrin. Djokovic defeated Popyrin at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 22-year-old Fearnley, who studied at Texas Christian University, was competing in his first major. The Briton arrived at Wimbledon high in confidence after winning his maiden ATP Challenger Tour title on grass in Nottingham last month. Fearnley is up 55 spots to No. 222 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.