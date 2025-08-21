 Eberechi Eze Transfer: Why Did Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Hijack Tottenham Hotspur Move For Crystal Palace Midfielder?
Eberechi Eze Transfer: Why Did Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Hijack Tottenham Hotspur Move For Crystal Palace Midfielder?

Arsenal reached an agreement in principle to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in a transfer reported to be worth around £67.5 million.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: Eberechi Eze/Arsenal/X

Eberechi Eze last week played his final game for Crystal Palace against Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The midfielder has been the subject of interest from other clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur almost ending up signing him, only for Arsenal to hijack the deal at the last moment.

According to Sky sports, Arsenal reached an agreement in principle to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in a transfer reported to be worth around £67.5 million. Injury to midfielder Kai Havertz, prompted the Gunners to dip into the transfer market for attacking reinforcements.

Why did Mikel Arteta sign Eberechi Eze?

Eze's creative versatility is expected to provide Arsenal with greater tactical flexibility. By drafting him into the playing XI, Arteta will have the chance to allow players like Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino to cover the central attacking role when needed.

The England international can play in midfield or out wide on the left, which could suit Arsenal. With new signing Noni Madueke still to win over fans and Gabriel Martinelli's poor form Eze may be a perfect fit on the left flank. Last season, he netted eight goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League, playing inside off the left wing.

The 27-year-old has previously trained in the club’s academy, and his signing will only bolster the title-challenging squad.

Eze's journey at Crystal palace

Eze joined the Eagles from Queens Park Rangers for £19.5m in 2020 and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027. Before QPR, Eze played for teams like Fulham, Reading and Millwall. Palace benefited hugely from Eze's 14 goals across all competitions last season, which included a strike in their 1-0 FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

