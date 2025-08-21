 US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's Funny Reaction Viral After Meeting His Former Trainer Marco Panichi; Video
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's Funny Reaction Viral After Meeting His Former Trainer Marco Panichi; Video

Djokovic, who already has 24 grand slams, is still vying for a landmark 25th to etch his legacy into the sporting folklore. The 38-year-old had missed out on achieving the same in French Open 2025 and Wimbledon as his campaign ended in semi-finals on both occasions.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Novak Djokovic let out a funny reaction after meeting his former trainer. | (Credits: X)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic's funny reaction went viral after meeting his former trainer Marco Panichi as the singles competition of US Open 2025 beckons. With Panichi playfully hitting Djokovic on his back, the veteran Tennis star held it as if to show he endured plenty of pain by that.

Watch the hilarious moment as below:

"It's just age, the wear and tear of the body" - Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 2025 semi-final defeat

Having lost to Italy's Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final, the Serbian had admitted that his age is catching up with him soon

"It's just age, the wear and tear of the body. As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, the last year and a half, like never before, to be honest. It's tough for me to accept because I feel like when I'm fit, I can still play really good tennis. I've proven that this year. Playing best-of-five, particularly this year, has been a real struggle for me physically. The longer the tournament goes, the worse the condition gets."

Djokovic lost in the Round of 16 in the mixed doubles category as he teamed up with Olga Danilovic against Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev. The Serbian has won the US Open title on four occasions (2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023).

