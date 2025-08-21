 US Open 2025: Sara Errani & Andrea Vavassori Pop Their Champagne Bottles To Celebrate Their Mixed-Doubles Victory; Video
US Open 2025 mixed-doubles' winners Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori couldn't control their joy after lifting the coveted trophy after beating Casper Rudd and Iga Swiatek in the final. In a video shared by US Open's official handle on X, the two opened their champagne bottles in unison and clicked pictures while drinking it.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Errani and Vavassori had begun the tournament as defending champions and successfully completed their title defence with a thrilling 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 victory over Rudd and Swiatak in the decider. The Italian pair had notably lost only one set in the tournament to share a massive $1 million cheque as prize money. Errani and Vavassori brought their massive experience into the fore and showcased excellent chemistry to nullify the challenge presented by Rudd and Swiatek.

Watch the below video:

"It was an amazing atmosphere" - Andrea Vavassori

Speaking after the victory, Vavassori thanked all the stakeholders involved to make the tournament possible and the fans to forge it into a spectacle to behold. The 30-year-old had said, as quoted by ATPTour.com:

"It was an amazing atmosphere, so I have to say thanks to the organisation, to [tournament director] Stacey [Allaster], to Eric [Butorac] also for giving us the opportunity to play. I have to say that we showed today that doubles is a great product. I think it was amazing to play on this court with so many people and I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for the atmosphere."

The players will now prepare for the singles draw that begin on August 24. Having lost the mixed doubles clash, Swiatek will be keen to continue her momentum in the singles' category after clinching the Wimbledon title this year.

