How Much Money Will Chennai Super Kings Shell Out To Retain MS Dhoni For IPL 2025? Rules Explained

The BCCI on Saturday announced the rules for the IPL 2025 season ahead of the mega auctions. One of the major change is the reintroduction of the uncapped player ruke. Under this rule Indian player who has not had a BCCI contract in the last few years can be retained under the uncapped player category.

This reintroduction of this rule is a big win for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as they can now retain their ex-captain, MS Dhoni, in this category. However the big question is how much money will CSK pay to retain their talisman

How much money CSK pay to retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2025?

With the recent rule change, if CSK opts to keep him as an uncapped player, his salary would drop to ₹4 crore. Since his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has exclusively participated in the IPL, making him eligible for this retention.The last time Dhoni was retained was during the 2022 auction when CSK paid ₹12 crore.

What does the IPL retention rules say?

According to the player retention rules announced by the IPL GC, a franchise can retain two uncapped players and five capped players

"A capped Indian player will become uncapped if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only,"

Future of MS Dhoni

The future of MS Dhoni in the IPL has been a subject of speculation for some time. Following knee surgery in 2023, he passed the captaincy of CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season. His batting role has also been more limited, as he often comes in late to finish innings as a boundary hitter.

With the reinstatement of the uncapped player retention rule, CSK has a valuable opportunity to retain MS Dhoni while managing their salary cap effectively. As discussions about his future continue, fans eagerly await the next chapter in Dhoni's illustrious career.