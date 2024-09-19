 IPL 2025 Auction Heading Out Of India Says Report, Check Out The Venues Interested To Host Event
According to a report by Cricbuzz, last year’s auction was held in Dubai, and this year it could be in another Gulf city like Doha or Abu Dhabi. Saudi Arabia is also interested in hosting it.

Updated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
IPL 2025 auction likely to be held outside | Image: X

The IPL Auction for the 2025 edition is likely to happen in November during the third or fourth weekend. The BCCI has told teams that it will probably take place overseas, with the Middle East as a likely location.

The IPL 2025 auction will most likely be a mega auction, where all teams will have to release most of their players and buy new ones. This auction is held every three years, and it's a great opportunity for teams to rebuild their squads.

Franchises are anxious because they haven't received the retention rules yet. The BCCI indicated these might be announced by the end of this month, giving teams about two months to prepare, with a retention deadline around November 15.

The BCCI has aimed to hold the auction abroad for a while, and they finally did it last year. There were past discussions about hosting it in London or Istanbul as well.

The report further states that, former Indian team coaches under Rahul Dravid are likely to join IPL teams. Vikram Rathour may join Rajasthan Royals, taking over from Trevor Penney, who could move to the Barbados Royals in the CPL. Paras Mhambrey is also expected to join a franchise, although details aren’t finalized yet. Additionally, Munaf Patel, a former Indian pacer, is likely to take up a coaching role this season.

