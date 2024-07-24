'Mega Auction Every 5 Years To 8 Right-To-Match Options': IPL Franchise Owners Suggest BCCI, Claims Report

IPL 2024 Trophy | Credits: Twitter

Ahead of a pivotal meeting with top officials, IPL franchise owners have put forward a detailed set of recommendations to the BCCI, aiming to reshape various aspects of the league's player management strategies.

ESPNCricinfo has claimed in a report that among the standout suggestions is the introduction of mega auctions every 5 years. This change is expected to bring a refreshing dynamism to team compositions, allowing franchises to periodically overhaul their rosters.

The owners also propose allowing teams to retain 4-6 key players and granting them eight Right-To-Match (RTM) options. This combination aims to balance stability and flexibility, ensuring teams can hold onto their core talent while also having the opportunity to reclaim players during auctions.

Salary Negotiation Flexibility

A significant part of the proposal includes the ability for teams to renegotiate player salaries directly between mega auctions.

This flexibility would enable franchises to offer better terms to players who were initially signed at lower or base prices, fostering a more competitive and fair compensation environment.

Marquee Player Retention

One franchise CEO has suggested that teams should be allowed to retain one marquee player, likely the captain, with the remaining players being retained through RTMs.

This approach is seen as a way to ensure that key leadership figures remain with their teams while letting the market determine the value of other players. It also helps avoid financial dissatisfaction among players who might otherwise feel undervalued if retained last.

Discussion Points for the Meeting

The upcoming meeting between IPL and franchise officials is set to delve deeply into these proposals. They are also expected to discuss the Impact Player rule, which has received mixed feedback from various teams. The rule's effectiveness and potential adjustments will be on the table.

Additionally, the budget for the 2025 auction and potential changes to the salary cap for retained players are likely to be significant points of discussion.

Read Also Rajasthan Royals In Talks With Rahul Dravid For Head Coach Role Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

Future Implications

If implemented, these changes could significantly impact the IPL's operational dynamics, providing teams with more control over their rosters and financial dealings.

The recommendations reflect a strategic move towards enhancing the league's competitiveness and ensuring player satisfaction, which could, in turn, boost overall performance and fan engagement.

This meeting promises to be a crucial step in shaping the future of the IPL, with the potential for substantial changes that could redefine team management and player relations within the league.