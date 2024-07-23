IPL 2025: Adani & Torrent Group Eyeing Majority Stake In Gujarat Titans For ₹12,550 Crore, Claims Report

Media reports suggest that billionaire Gautam Adani is considering a significant move into the Indian Premier League (IPL), with talks underway to acquire a majority stake in the Gujarat Titans franchise from CVC Capitals Partners.

CVC Capitals Partners, who acquired the Gujarat Titans franchise for ₹5,625 crore ($745 million) in 2021, are reportedly negotiating with both Adani Group and Torrent Group for the sale of the IPL team, according to The Economic Times.

Valuation and Growth of Gujarat Titans

Despite its relatively short history, Gujarat Titans has quickly escalated in value, currently estimated between $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

This surge in valuation is primarily attributed to the team's successful performance and triumph in its maiden season 3 years ago.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to lift the lock-in period for new teams, allowing them to sell their stakes starting February 2025. This regulatory change opens doors for potential investors like Adani to enter or expand their footprint in the IPL.

Adani Group's Cricket Ventures

Already involved in Indian cricket through the Women's Premier League (WPL), where it owns the Gujarat Giants franchise purchased for ₹1,289 crore in 2023, the Adani Group has been proactive in expanding its presence in the sport.

In 2021, Adani Group attempted to secure ownership of the Gujarat Titans with a bid of ₹5,100 crore, while Torrent Group bid ₹4,653 crore for the franchise. Ultimately, CVC Capitals' Irelia Sports India outbid all competitors to acquire the team.

GT's Performance and Market Position

Gujarat Titans achieved immediate success by winning the IPL 2021 in its inaugural season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. This victory significantly enhanced the team's market value, solidifying its position as one of the most valuable franchises in the lucrative IPL.

As discussions unfold between Gautam Adani and CVC Capitals Partners regarding the potential acquisition of Gujarat Titans, the IPL franchise's future remains a focal point in India's sports and business landscape. Adani's possible entry into the IPL not only underscores the league's commercial allure but also highlights the growing synergy between corporate giants and the cricketing world in India.