IPL 2024 Points Table: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs, Varun Chakravarthy & Harshit Rana Enter Purple Cap Race

Kolkata Knight Riders | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders have become the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2024 with an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, May 11.

KKR registered their ninth victory of the season and consolidated top spot on the points table. After posting a total of 157/7 in 16 overs (revised due to rain), KKR circumscribed MI to 139/8 in 16 overs. Harshit Rana gave away just 4 runs while defending 22 runs in the final over of the match.

Shreyas Iyer-led side will be aiming to finish on top of the points table by securing victories in their final two matches of the league stage against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2024 Points Table | BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals have almost qualified for the playoffs but just need a win to officially secure their berth for the knockouts. Sanju Samson-led side's two consecutive losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals dented their chances of becoming the first team to make it to the playoffs stage of the ongoing IPL season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the third spot but a win in either of two games against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will help them secure their berth for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to fight for the fourth place finish in the league stage.

Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana enter Purple Cap race

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana have become the latest entrant in the race for the Purple Cap. Chakravarthy has been a lead spinner for KKR with 18 wickets in 12 matches, while Rana is having a breakthrough IPL season with 16 wickets.

With two matches left in the league, followed up with playoffs, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana will be looking to take more wickets in order to take home the Orange Cap in this ongoing IPL season.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap list | Credits: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead continues to remain the leading run-wickettaker of the season, while Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel sit at the second spot in the Purple Cap race. Bumrah and Harshal have picked 20 wickets each in the ongoing IPL season.

T20 World Cup-bound and PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is currently at the fifth spot with 14 wickets. KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan are in contention for the Purple Cap as they have picked 15 wickets each in the IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli leads the race for the Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli continues to lead the race for the Orange Cap, with 634 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 153.51 in 12 matches.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans talented batter Sai Sudharsan became the among the leading run-getters of the season following his brilliant 103-run innings against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Sudharsan is currently at the 4th spot with 527 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 47.90 and a strike rate of 141.28 in 12 matches.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap | BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is at the 2nd spot with 541 runs, while Sunrisers Hyderabad's attacking batter Travis Head is currently at the third position in the Orange Cap race with 533 runs.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been leading the team's batting from front and is among the strong contenders to win the Orange Cap with 471 runs in 11 matches.