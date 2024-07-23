 Rajasthan Royals In Talks With Rahul Dravid For Head Coach Role Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report
Rahul Dravid chose not to renew his contract as the head coach of Team India after T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Dravid. | (Credits: Twitter)

With former Indian captain Rahul Dravid not choosing to renew his contract as coach of the national men's team after T20 World Cup 2024, he could return in the same role in IPL. According to a report of the Times of India, the Karnataka-born former cricketer could return as Rajasthan Royals' coach in the 2025 edition.

The 51-year-old has had a long association with the Royals, serving as the captain of the franchise and propelling them to the final of the Champions League T20 final in 2013. He was also their mentor in 2014 and 2015 before moving on to coaching India's U19 team. Later, Dravid became the chairman of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), followed by succeeding Ravi Shastri as the head coach in November 2021.

"Talks are going on between Dravid and RR and an announcement in this regard is round the corner," a source as quoted by the Times of India stated.

Rahul Dravid ends his India's coaching tenure on a high:

Dravid also finished his tenure with the Indian men's senior team on a high, scripting a T20 World Cup win for them. The 164-Test veteran had already suffered two World Cup heartbreaks in 2022 and 2023, with India finding themselves under pressure to win their first ICC event since 2013.

Under pressure in the final against South Africa, Rohit Sharma's men came out victorious, winning a nail-biting contest by 7 runs to win the T20 World Cup for the 2nd time.

