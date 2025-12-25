Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Thrilling Matches

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, which kicked off on 1st December 2025, continues to deliver exciting football action at the Neville D’Souza Turf, Bandra, as teams compete intensely in the early stages of the season.

In Match 1, MH Oranje FC registered a dominant 4–0 victory over Bombay Gymkhana FC, controlling the game with superior possession and attacking intent. MH Oranje FC enjoyed 76% possession, creating constant pressure with 16 shots, including 6 on target, while limiting their opponents to 24% possession. Defensively solid, they committed just 4 fouls and received one yellow card, with no red cards shown. Bombay Gymkhana FC managed 12 shots, 6 on target, but were unable to convert their chances. The match also saw MH Oranje FC win 5 corners, while Bombay Gymkhana FC earned 6, with the offside count standing at 6–1 in favour of MH Oranje FC.

In Match 2, Mumbai FC secured an impressive 4–2 win against Millat FC in a closely contested encounter. Mumbai FC dominated possession with 55%, registering 8 shots, 5 of which were on target, and capitalized on their attacking opportunities. Millat FC held 45% possession, creating 5 shots with 4 on target, but struggled to contain Mumbai FC’s forward play. Discipline played a key role in the match, as Millat FC received one yellow card, while Mumbai FC were shown three yellow cards and one red card. The game featured 2 offsides for Mumbai FC and 1 for Millat FC, along with 5 corners for Millat FC and 2 for Mumbai FC, adding to the intensity of the contest.